Boy Scout Troop 206 pivots to trash pick up as a fundraiser

Boy Scout Troop 206’s annual pancake breakfast has long been a favorite community event — and a good fundraiser for the Troop.

Given that it was not possible to hold it this year, Troop leaders and Scouts were in need of an alternative. They found it in trash pickup, which proved to be a service opportunity for the Scouts that also served as team building for parents.

“Troop 206 does a lot of hiking,” explained Katy Cummings, a parent of two Troop 206 Scouts. “They became aware that our local trail network was showing some wear and tear.

“The Scouts reached out to long time pancake breakfast attendees who were asked to sponsor a Scout at a set rate for trash pick up. Each patrol of four or five members was assigned a trail or street.”

The result: 100 pounds of trash picked up!

Troop 206 is open to boys age 10 to 18; more information is available on the Troop’s website.

Photos courtesy of Troop 206