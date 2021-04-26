Composting Made Easy is the topic on April 28

Keeping organic materials onsite and creating compost is one of the most important activities one can do for our environment. Learn how easy it is to make compost in your backyard from household food scraps, leaves and yard trimmings.

Composting your yard trimmings and food scraps is easy, adds nutrients to your yard and garden, kind to our environment and good for you, too!

Save money, save water, and conserve natural resources.

If done correctly, a compost pile can produce finished compost within three months which can be used as a soil booster.

Composting food scraps and yard trimmings at home is an excellent way to help reduce the generation of harmful greenhouse gases.

San Mateo County residents who attend the workshop are eligible to take advantage of no- and low-cost composting resources

“Waste Sleuth” Todd Sutton is an expert with nearly 30 years in the environmental field. He has appeared on national television, including the Discovery and History channels, and has educated thousands on waste prevention, reuse, recycling and composting.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.