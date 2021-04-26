Stanford Blood Center is raffling off prizes for donors

COVID-19 has made it a challenging time to collect blood donations, but it hasn’t slowed down the increase for blood products for patients in need.

To show its appreciation for its donor community, Stanford Blood Center is raffling off some awesome tech prizes – from Apple Watches to NVIDIA GPUs to a Sony PlayStation 5.

Anyone who donates blood at any of its centers or mobile drives from April 26 to May 21 will be automatically entered to win one of the seven prizes in the giveaway. Call to schedule an appointment: 888-723-7831.

Stanford Blood Center in Menlo Park is located 445 Burgess Drive, #100.

Get full raffle details online.