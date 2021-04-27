Learn about sea level rise and flooding in Menlo Park on April 29

OneShoreline is partnering with League of Women Voters chapters throughout San Mateo County for a program of public online forums on climate change risk and resilience. Each forum will focus on a specific region of the Bay shoreline, Pacific Coast, or on wildfires, and will include brief presentations by panelists from the specific region, followed by a Q&A moderated by the League of Women Voters.

Those registered will receive a Zoom link for the event to actively participate in the Q&A portion. In addition, the forum’s livestream and post-event recording will be accessible on YouTube.

The Forum covering Menlo Park (along with Redwood City and East Palo Alto) will take place on Thursday, April 29, from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. Register for the Zoom link.