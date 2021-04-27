Learn about sea level rise and flooding in Menlo Park on April 29

by Contributed Content on April 27, 2021

OneShoreline is partnering with League of Women Voters chapters throughout San Mateo County for a program of public online forums on climate change risk and resilience. Each forum will focus on a specific region of the Bay shoreline, Pacific Coast, or on wildfires, and will include brief presentations by panelists from the specific region, followed by a Q&A moderated by the League of Women Voters.

Those registered will receive a Zoom link for the event to actively participate in the Q&A portion. In addition, the forum’s livestream and post-event recording will be accessible on YouTube.

The Forum covering Menlo Park (along with Redwood City and East Palo Alto) will take place on Thursday, April 29, from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. Register for the Zoom link.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search