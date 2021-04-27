Menlo Park Library accepting entries for the 2021 Youth Poetry Contest

Calling young poets! The 2021 Youth Poetry Contest is now accepting entries from Menlo Park students in grades 2 to 12. Deadline for entry is 9:00 pm, Thursday, May 6. Cash prizes donated by Menlo Park Library Foundation. Entry form is online.

Entrants must live or attend school in Menlo Park. All entries must be original works and must be submitted online. Winners will be notified a week before the Youth Poetry Contest and Poetry Slam event scheduled for Friday, May 28.