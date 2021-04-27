New mass vaccination sites added to ongoing community clinics in San Mateo County

With the federal supply of COVID-19 vaccine increasing, the County of San Mateo is launching weekly mass-vaccination clinics for anyone who lives or works in the county beginning this Thursday, April 29, at the San Mateo County Event Center.

Coupled with ongoing smaller-scale and community-focused vaccination clinics in specific neighborhoods, the return of drive-through mass vaccination efforts will help boost the county’s vaccination rates.

“Very soon we believe we will have enough vaccine for everyone who wants it, and we hope that is everyone in this county. The reopening of our mass vaccination site this week and continuing to provide doses to our community-based clinics in our most vulnerable neighborhoods means we can get more shots in more arms,” said County Manager Mike Callagy. “The more vaccinations we can get out there quickly, the safer this county becomes and the sooner we can move forward to our new life post Covid-19. We need to have everyone think of this vaccine as a life saving measure that moves us closer to normalcy.”

The County plans to operate two to three mass vaccination weekly events going forward, depending on supply, with the Event Center site capable of administering approximately 4,000 doses in a day.

Appointments for the first-dose clinics are open to anyone 16 or over (for Pfizer clinics) or 18 or over (for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson clinics). Participants must live or work in San Mateo County and must make appointments up to three days in advance, and residents under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Event Center clinics are drive-through only . Sign up for appointments via the States’s MyTurn system at myturn.ca.gov.

As of April 26, 2021, 444,776 residents, or approximately 69.4 percent of the total eligible county adult population, have been vaccinated, according to the California Immunization Registry. In the lowest Healthy Place Index (HPI) census tracts, 55.8 percent of eligible adults have been vaccinated. Of the 115,058 residents 65 and older, 88.5 percent have been vaccinated.