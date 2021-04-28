New guidance on face masks for fully vaccinated issued by CDC and California

True confession: When I walked our dog this morning my face mask stayed in my pocket, following new guidance from both the CDC and the state of California that masks aren’t necessary for vaccinated people engaging in outdoor activities (except in large crowds). Second confession: I felt a bit naked.

While the county of San Mateo has not announced whether it will follow the state’s guidance, Santa Clara County says it will do so. Look at the chart put together by the CDC to inform your decisions in a variety of settings.