End of the line for stone pine carvings in Fremont Park

A reader inquired a month or so about the deteriorating condition of the carvings made from an Italian stone pine in Fremont Park. It took us awhile to get an answer, and the news is not good. Emailed City Manager Starla Jermone-Robinson:

“Assistant Public Works Director Brian Henry has completed an assessment and determined that the carvings at Fremont Park are decaying. The damage is being helped along by kids climbing/picking/kicking at the wood. While it’s not an immediate safety issue, it’s probably time to remove both the chair and the bench. Public Works will be removing both in the next few weeks.”

The Stone Pine was leaning awkwardly and deemed unsafe when it was cut down in 2014. Wrote Brian Henry: