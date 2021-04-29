Mardi Morillo performs on May 1 to kick off Mental Health Awareness month

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness month, enjoy some great music and personal tales of healing from local musician Mardi Morillo will perform on acoustic guitar. The event takes place on Saturday, May 1, from 11:00 am to noon. Register online.

Mardi once worked as a CIO in the healthcare industry. He found his life’s passion in music when he quit due to losing partial vision from glaucoma. Born legally blind, this further loss of vision, refocused Mardi to pursue something more meaningful. Something creative. After picking up the guitar to learn one song (“Stop This Train” by John Mayer) he began writing his own songs and music has changed his life.

He is regularly performing at shows throughout California and is a songwriter in residence at Crema Coffee in San Jose. With music that is influenced by many contemporary artists like Adele, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, he aims to inspire others and make universal songs that touch on themes of love, isolation, and hope.

This May, the Menlo Park Library is partnering with San Mateo County Health and other organizations throughout the area in marking Mental Health Awareness Month.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.