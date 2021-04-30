Menlo Park residents can apply to serve on advisory commission or committee

Menlo Park welcomes and encourages residents’ active participation through serving on a City Council-appointed commission or committees. These advisory commissions and committees examine issues of community interest and make recommendations to the City Council on policy matters. Each commission/committee reviews specific subjects and carries out assignments as directed by the City Council or as prescribed by law.

New opportunities to serve include:

Complete Streets Commission – 4

Environmental Quality Commission – 1

Finance and Audit Committee – 3

Housing Commission – 4

Housing Element Community Engagement and Outreach Committee – 10 (due May 12, 2021)

Library Commission – 2

Parks and Recreation Commission – 3

Planning Commission – 1

For an application and more information, visit the advisory commissions and committees webpage. Eligibility requirement include that applicants be Menlo Park residents, over 18 years of age and committed to attending scheduled meetings.

Applications are due by 5:00 pm, May 7, 2021. For questions, please contact the City Clerk’s Office.

Photo by Scott Loftesness (c) 2013