Menlowe Ballet honors Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a gift of dance

One of Menlowe Ballet’s core tenets has been to present works rooted in different cultural traditions. Since its inception in 2011, each seasonal program has featured an original cultural work by Artistic Director Michael Lowe.

Michael is a storyteller at heart, often calling upon his Chinese/Korean heritage for inspiration in weaving his choreographic tales. To create his ballets he immerses himself in research, travelling to places including China, Mongolia and Russia.

To celebrate the diversity and cultural richness of his works, Menlowe Ballet is delighted to share with you excerpts from several of Michael’s ballets. Stated the dance company in an email: “We know that dance has the power to move us, connecting us to our humanity and to each other. Through connection we can understand and empathize with what others may be experiencing. This has never felt more important than now.”

The video is available from May 1 to May 9. The three excerpts are delivered via a single link (password LOWE) and will play consecutively.