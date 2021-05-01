Spotted: Delicious local Rock Cod at Camper in Menlo Park

The intention last night was to explore Camper’s expanded outdoor dining option (a new covered area along University Avenue) but we ended up at our favorite table in the corner of the front patio.

The potato crusted local Rock Cod with green lentil curry, charred carrots + cabbages, and pea shoots was so tasty. The photograph doesn’t do the scrumptious vegetables justice. Thanks Chef Greg!

Camper is open for outdoor and limited indoor dining Monday through Saturday starting at 5:00 pm.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021