San Mateo County Parks resumes Bicycle Sunday on May 2

San Mateo County Parks will resume Bicycle Sunday on May 2, 2021, opening a 3.8-mile segment of Cañada Road in Woodside to non-motorized activities, including walking, jogging, bicycling, hiking and roller-skating.

During Bicycle Sunday, the section of Cañada Road between Highway 92 and immediately north of the Filoli entrance will be closed to cars and motorcycles from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm.

This open-street program occurs every Sunday on non-holiday weekends. It was canceled last year due to crowding concerns caused by the pandemic.

Parking for Bicycle Sunday is available at Cañada Road and Highway 92 and at Edgewood Road. There are no restrooms or water on site. The Pulgas Water Temple is open to hikers, bikers and equestrians on Sunday from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm.

More Parks news: Closing times at County Parks will be extended to 8:00 pm on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Most County parks, regional trails and playgrounds are open. Learn more online.