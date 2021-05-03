16 and 17 year olds can get vaccinated tomorrow, May 4, at San Mateo County Event Center

Sixteen and 17-year-old San Mateo County residents are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow, May 4, 2021, at the San Mateo Event Center site with parental or guardian consent.

No pre-registration is necessary, but appointments can be made on MyTurn.CA.gov and the clinic code is “SMCEC.” The site is drive-through only.

Minor teens must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the vaccination site or bring a consent form, signed in advance by a parent or guardian, to the clinic.

The consent form and more information in English and Spanish are available here.

The San Mateo Event Center is located at 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo, CA, 94403. The hours for Tuesday’s Pfizer clinics are 9:00 am to 3:30 p.m.