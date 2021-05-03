Create a custom thank you card for a special teacher

Priscilla Chan, co-founder of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, sent out this email:

“This year, Teacher Appreciation Week (May 3-7) comes at a time of unprecedented demands for both educators and their students. Teachers across the country have gone to extraordinary lengths to help students not only continue to learn, but also feel seen, heard, and supported, even as teachers have confronted their own professional and personal challenges. We know that creating an environment of safety, connection, and support for students starts with creating it for educators themselves. And supporting the well-being of teachers is foundational to supporting student well-being.

“While many uncertainties still remain about what the upcoming school year might look like, it’s clearer than ever just how critically important teachers are in the lives of students. In recognition of all their hard work, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative invites everyone to send words of gratitude and support #ToOurTeachers by creating a custom thank you card.

“On behalf of the entire CZI team, thank you to all the teachers out there for your passion and tireless dedication to helping students grow and reach their full potential.”