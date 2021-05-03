Silicon Valley Open Studios marks 35th anniversary

In most years, Silicon Valley Open Studios hosts a physical event in May. Because of COVID-19, the SVOS2021 spring show will be held online from May 1 to 31 and featuring many local artists. It marks SVOS’s 35th anniversary.

Fifteen percent of any art purchases will benefit DrawBridge, a non profit organization that provides children who are underserved or are experiencing homelessness an opportunity to build self-confidence and experience joy through expressive art

SVOS2021 gives you the chance to view and enjoy a variety of visual expression, including painting, mixed media, photography, sculpture, jewelry, calligraphy, ceramics, digital art, fiber arts, pottery, mosaics, metal work, glass, drawing, printmaking, watercolor, woodworking and many more unique and creative one-of-a-kind works of art.

River Stix #2 is digital photography on aluminum by Menlo Park-based photographer Nathalie Strand