Chef Ravi Kapur brings menu inspired by his Hawaiian heritage to Rosewood pool area

Cuisine selected by Chef Ravi Kapur of Liholiho Yacht Club fame is now available at the pool area of the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park. “It seems like it’s always sunny in Menlo Park, so this was a no brainer!” he said.

Chef Ravi told InMenlo that he’ll start with five or six dishes inspired by the flavors of diverse food cultures together with his upbringing in Hawaii. More dishes will be added to the menu throughout the summer. The menu will be available by the pool every day from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The Liholiho Yacht Club is temporarily operating at a location in San Francisco’s Mission District. “After the shutdown, when we first re-opened, we offered just lunch,” he explained. “I’m drawing on those dishes. The irony is that now Liholiho is just serving dinner.”

Chef Ravi said the pandemic forced him to look at things in new ways. “I think we are all trying to find creative things to express ourselves. Working with the Rosewood team was fun.”

The Rosewood Sand Hill is located at 2825 Sand Hill Rd., Menlo Park.

Photo courtesy of Chef Ravi Kapur