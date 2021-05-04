County of San Mateo to pause ground squirrel management at Flood Park

The following is a statement issued by the County of San Mateo:

On April 26, 2021 San Mateo County Parks began implementing a pest management control plan to address the growing number of ground squirrels at Flood County Park at 215 Bay Road in Menlo Park.

The plan was reviewed by the department’s natural resource management staff and is in keeping with California Department of Fish and Wildlife ordinances and recommended integrated pest management practices as referenced by University of California, Davis Agriculture and Natural Resources.

In response to concerns expressed by the community about the plan, the department has halted all pest management control activity at Flood Park until further review.

The ground squirrel population at Flood Park has grown to numbers not seen before. A solution to address ongoing damage done by ground squirrels to the grounds, trees and facilities is needed. This is a priority given that park renovations are expected to begin in 2022. Managing the squirrel population now will reduce the number of squirrels sent into the surrounding area once construction begins.

The department will inform park neighbors of next steps following our review through postings in the park.