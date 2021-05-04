Creating Caring Communities is topic on May 6

by Contributed Content on May 4, 2021

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, representatives from NAMI San Mateo County will share what it is like to live with a mental health challenge and how all of us can help improve the quality of life for those experiencing a mental health condition. This Menlo Park Library webinar takes place on Thursday, May 6, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online.

Learn about mental illnesses, the impact of negative attitudes, and five things each of us can do to make our community a better place for people who experience a mental illness.

This event is for any person, community or organization interested in learning about mental illnesses and helping to change attitudes towards mental illnesses.

