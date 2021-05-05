Caltrain begins railroad crossing improvement project in Menlo Park

Caltrain, in cooperation with its city partners, will begin a project to improve the safety at five at-grade railroad crossings (intersections where train tracks cross a street) in the cities of Menlo Park and San Mateo. These improvements will increase the safety for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

Improvements include more clearly-marked pedestrian crossings with new paint striping and lettering, and pavement markers. The improvement plan also calls for the installation of a fixed concrete median with flexible bollards. The median is designed to prevent motorists from driving around lowered crossing gates. The project received $1.4 million in state funding.

In limited locations, installation of the median and flexible bollards will permanently alter driveway access. Grade crossing improvement sites in Menlo Park include:

Glenwood Avenue and Garwood Way, Menlo Park

Oak Grove Avenue and Merrill Street, Menlo Park

Caltrain’s work in Menlo Park will begin May 6-7 at Glenwood Avenue and Garwood Way. The first few days will focus on installation of the median, followed by re-striping and re-painting efforts. Work hours at and around each crossing will be Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm and is expected to take up to three weeks per intersection to complete.

During work hours, it may be necessarily to temporarily re-route traffic (vehicle and bicycle) around lane closures at each crossing. Flaggers will be in-place to help re-route traffic safely. We do not anticipate any parking impacts during active construction. Caltrain worked to minimize noise and other disruptions as much as possible.

For additional questions or concerns regarding this project, please contact Caltrain’s Construction Outreach Line at 650-508-7726. Free translation assistance is available.

From Menlo Updates; used with permission