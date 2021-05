Ladera dinos are festively dressed for Cinco de Mayo

We’ve long appreciated the Ladera dinosaur Norbert’s wonderfully festive outfits both holiday specific and seasonal. A new addition to the front yard on La Mesa is a baby dino named Nero. They are both decked out for Cinco de Mayo.

For those who don’t know, Cinco De Mayo commemorates the Mexican Army’s successful defense of the city of Puebla against invading French forces in 1862.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021