Bill Davidow is speaker at Woodside’s First Friday on May 7

Join the Woodside Arts and Culture Committee’s monthly First Friday this upcoming Friday, May 7! Although we are currently virtual via Zoom, we are still presenting dynamic, culturally interesting and unique presentations.

For this next First Friday, our presenter will be Bill Davidow, author, philanthropist, venture investor, and former high-tech business executive. Register online.

For the third time in the history of humanity, civilization is undergoing a major change. First came the Agricultural Revolution, then the Industrial Revolution, and now we are in the midst of the Autonomous Revolution. This one is caused by rapid technology developments that eliminate a great deal of jobs at a very fast pace. When these revolutions happens, institutions change form, obey different rules, need different processes, and our intuition often fails us. Our speaker will explain some ways that might help us get through this without too much breakage.

Presentation starts at 7:00 pm on May 7 via Zoom. Presentation allows for questions via Chat and will end at 8:00 pm.

ZOOM ID: 334 281 4779

Password: art