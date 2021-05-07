Yosemite in the Fall is featured exhibit at the Portola Art Gallery in May

“Yosemite in the Fall,” a collection of watercolor/pastel paintings by Robin Scholl is the featured exhibit at the Portola Art Gallery in May. While there will be no formal reception due to COVID-19 safety precautions, Robin will be at the gallery on May 25 and 28, as well as by appointment.

Robin has been painting in her Los Altos studio and teaching at the Pacific Art League in Palo Alto for more than 30 years. She is known for impressionistic landscapes with a focus on light and color in the natural world. She works from photographs taken during her wide travels and favorite California scenes, such as Yosemite. She uses four media: oils, watercolor, watercolor with pastel, and watercolor with gouache. Her signature layered technique builds up the media, creating movement and depth uncommon in watercolors. She explains: “Painting a landscape is like living in the clouds.”

Robin holds a B.A. in studio art and a teaching credential in arts instruction from UCSB. Her classes in watercolor, oil media, and landscape drawing are popular favorites at the Pacific Art League in Palo Alto. She served on the Board of Directors for seven years, retiring from that role recently. She has been affiliated with galleries across the U.S., including Mona Berman Fine Arts (New Haven, CT), Corporate Art Directions (New York, NY), Greenleaf Gallery (Saratoga, CA), The Equinox ( Chicago, IL), and Nathan’s Gallery (Carmel, CA). Her work has been commissioned for large scale by corporations and recognized in three different statewide competitions at the Triton Museum of Art in Santa Clara, as well as in juried shows at the Santa Cruz Art League and the Pacific Art League.

The Portola Art Gallery is located at the Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Road) in Menlo Park. It is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

“The Clearing” (top image – 27×35″ framed, watercolor/pastel, November 2020) is one of the featured artworks in Robin Scholl’s May exhibit “Yosemite in the Fall” at the Portola Art Gallery.