Goats are busy working on Valpo Hill

by Linda Hubbard on May 8, 2021

The herd of goats is making its annual appearance in Menlo Park’s Sharon Park.

Comments Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman: “Some people think a firefighter’s best animal friend is a Dalmatian. Actually, we prefer and love goats.

“This herd of traveling goats provides a safe, environmentally friendly and very detailed vegetation management solution, which is critically needed as we approach and start fire season. They are busy working  on Valpo Hill, quietly doing their business with no complaint.”

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2021

