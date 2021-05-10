Lauren McGinnis caps off college years by designing a clothing collection

Some stories do have feel-good endings. Such is the case with Woodside resident—and Menlo-Atherton High School grad—Lauren McGinnis. We first interviewed her when she was a 7th grader at Hillview School. At the time, she was sewing little cloth bags and donating a portion of the proceeds to My New Red Shoes.

Fast forward nine years, and she’s graduating on May 20 from Washington University in St. Louis where she majored in both fashion design and art history. The culmination of her senior year is a clothing collection called Claiming Space (one selection, right).

“It’s made up of six looks with some of the jackets and coats suitable for mixing and matching,” she explains. “The inspiration was a photo of my mom at her first job in 1983 wearing a suit with big power shoulders. I saw it and thought, ‘This is it!'”

The collection evolved over her senior year. “It first took shape when I started picking fabrics and colors,” she recalls. “I really needed to start listening to myself.”

During her senior year, Lauren continued interning at Hellessy, a small luxury women’s wear company, where she started the summer before.

“It was a great experience as I gained a lot of understanding about how the industry works,” she says.

Lauren will soon be off to New York City where she hopes to land an assistant designer position at a fashion company.

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2020