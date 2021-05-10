Menlo Park residents being recruited to join the Housing Element Community Engagement and Outreach Committee

Over the next 18 months, the City of Menlo Park will be focused on updating its Housing Element and Safety Element of the General Plan, and preparing a new Environmental Justice Element. The City of Menlo Park is seeking residents to serve on the newly created Housing Element Community Engagement and Outreach Committee (CEOC).

The CEOC’s overall purpose is to assist the City in ensuring a broad and inclusive community outreach and engagement process during the Housing Element update. The 10-member advisory committee will be integral in helping guide and providing feedback on the types and frequency of activities/events/meetings and the strategies and methods for communicating with the various stakeholders in the community. The committee would not provide policy guidance, though members are welcome to participate in planned events and meetings as individuals.

This is a once in a decade opportunity to get involved in the Housing Element process. CEOC applications are due to the City Clerk by 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021. To be eligible, applicants must be residents of Menlo Park, 18 years of age or older, and not currently serving on the City Council, Planning Commission or Housing Commission as each of these bodies will have other opportunities to provide input on the project.

Appointments are expected to be made by the City Council no later than Tuesday, May 25, and the first meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, May 27, from 6-8 p.m. Meetings are expected to be conducted monthly through November 2021, and check-in meetings as needed throughout the process.

Throughout the Housing Element update process, the City will be seeking input to learn from the community about what matters to you. Even if you are unable to participate in the CEOC, the City hopes to see you at one of our events and hear from you during this process.

As more information becomes available, information will be posted on the Housing Element webpage. To also receive updates, please subscribe to the Housing Element under “Projects” at menlopark.org/projectupdates.

From Menlo Updates; used with permission