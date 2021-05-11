15 mph speed zones coming soon to Menlo Park schools

Menlo Park is reducing the speed limit to 15 mph in school zones citywide. Streets within a 500-foot radius of a school will now have 15 mph school zones. As part of this effort, crews will install new 15 mph signs during the month of May.

A speed limit reduction near schools will improve student safety and raise awareness among drivers. Speed directly affects crash severity and is often the likely cause of a crash. Just a 5 or 10 mph difference in speed can greatly affect vehicle-stopping distance and reduce injury severity in the chance that pedestrians are struck by a car. The National Association of City Transportation Officials recommends lowering the speed limits for areas near children at play and 20 mph zones to reduce speeds for local roads and urban areas.

The 15 mph zone sign installations will begin near Hillview Middle School and Belle Haven Elementary School. Overall, 15 schools and preschools in Menlo Park will benefit from the speed limit reduction:

Belle Haven Elementary School

Encinal Elementary School

Hillview Middle School

La Entrada Middle School

Laurel School Upper Campus

Littlest Angels Preschool

Menlo-Atherton Cooperative Nursery School

Menlo-Atherton High School

Nativity School

Menlo Children’s Center

Menlo School

Oak Knoll Elementary

Roberts School

Sacred Heart Schools

St. Raymond’s School

As part of Bike Month celebrations, the community is invited look for the new 15 mph signs and to take a picture or selfie. Please send your photos to Menlo Park Safe Routes to School.

From Menlo Updates; used with permission