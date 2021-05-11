Make your own Camera Obscura on May 13

Educators from the Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) will share early photographs and discuss how African Americans quickly embraced the technology to tell their stories through pictures. The online webinar takes place on Thursday, May 13, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register online.

Then, learn about Camera Obscura, one of the key inventions that led to photography, and create one of your own. Once finished, with the help of the sun, our cameras will be ready to make images appear upside-down!

Ages: This workshop is ideal for ages 6 and up, and you do not have to have any artistic background to participate.

You’ll need:

Markers

Paper towel tube

White 8.5 x11 printer paper

Aluminum foil (the length of printer paper)

Wax paper or parchment paper (the length of printer paper)

Scissors

Masking or clear tape of any color

A pin, paperclip, or sharp pencil

About the Museum of the African Diaspora

MoAD, a contemporary art museum, celebrates Black cultures, ignites challenging conversations and inspires learning through the global lens of the African Diaspora. The museum opened in San Francisco in 2005 and is a Smithsonian affiliate.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Illustration of a camera obscura, displaying an image upside down on a wall in a dark room.