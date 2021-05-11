Vote16 SMC official kickoff is May 13

by Contributed Content on May 11, 2021

Emailed Menlo School student Vikram Seshardri: “Vote16 SMC is a youth-led initiative committed to lowering the voting age and increasing youth civic engagement in San Mateo County.

“Join us for our official kickoff on Thursday, May 13 at 6:00 pm to hear more about our campaign and how to get involved! Our keynote speakers are Ray Mueller, former Mayor of Menlo Park and a candidate for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and California Assembly Speaker Pro-Tem Kevin Mullin. You will also hear from Brandon Klugman, the Campaign Manager of Vote16USA, and the Vote16SMC team.”

This event is free and open to everyone. RSVP online.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search