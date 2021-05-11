Vote16 SMC official kickoff is May 13

Emailed Menlo School student Vikram Seshardri: “Vote16 SMC is a youth-led initiative committed to lowering the voting age and increasing youth civic engagement in San Mateo County.

“Join us for our official kickoff on Thursday, May 13 at 6:00 pm to hear more about our campaign and how to get involved! Our keynote speakers are Ray Mueller, former Mayor of Menlo Park and a candidate for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and California Assembly Speaker Pro-Tem Kevin Mullin. You will also hear from Brandon Klugman, the Campaign Manager of Vote16USA, and the Vote16SMC team.”

This event is free and open to everyone. RSVP online.