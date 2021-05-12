M-A holds first ever Coding Career Conference

Menlo-Atherton High School recently held its first ever Coding Career Conference, which was created by M-A student Amelia Kratzer (pictured right) and hosted by the M-A Coding Club for Teens. Over 40 students from three different high schools—Palo Alto High School and Tide Academy in addition to M-A—and two middle schools—Hillview and La Entrada—attended the mini conference where speakers shared different career paths in the computer science area.

The virtual conference centered around the theme of the advantages and disadvantages of tech jobs at big companies versus small companies. The first day of the conference featured speakers from tech giants: Facebook, Google, and Workday. The second day focused on the perspective of smaller companies and startups.

“The speakers came from such diverse backgrounds,” said Amelia. “Each brought important insights and shared amazing advice for young programmers. I am so excited to host this conference again next year!”

The M-A Coding Club was founded in November of 2020 and currently has 45 active members. The Club hosts two sessions a week over Zoom to teach our club members how to code.

Photo of Amelia Kratzer by Eli Kry (c) 2021