Music for mental health with Kimberlye Gold on May 14

Bay Area singer/songwriter Kimberlye Gold will join the Menlo Park Library to share pop/rock/R&B/country originals and covers on Friday, May 14, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register online.

Kimberlye says that music has always been the medicine for the highest peaks and dark nights of her soul, inspiring her every step on her lifelong journey to create and reach out to touch others.