The Color of Law as it relates to Menlo Park is topic on May 14

Join local group Menlo Together for an interactive exploration and reflection on how the laws that segregated America affected Menlo Park, based on The Color of Law, personal stories, and local historical archives.

The information presented in Richard Rothstein’s book, The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America, as well as local history from the Menlo Park archives, will be explored.

Wrote Menlo Together: “We will confront hard truths about our community, which we will process together. We’ll discuss how we got here, and how we can move forward toward an equitable future in Menlo Park and beyond.

“While our focus is on Menlo Park and its neighbors, this history is relevant throughout the Sequoia Union High School district and beyond.

“Whether or not you live in or near Menlo Park, and no matter what school you or your children attend, we invite you to join us!”

NOTE: Zoom link will be emailed on the day of the event (May 14). Look for subject line “ZOOM LINK – The Color of Law”

Parents, students, educators, and community members welcome! Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.

This presentation is sponsored by Menlo Together, Menlo-Atherton High School, M-A PTA, Sequoia Union High School District, Sequoia Healthcare District, and The Parent Venture.

Questions? Contact Charlene Margot, MA, Co-Founder and CEO, The Parent Venture (The Parent Education Series), at cmargot@parentventure.org