Job Train holds its Breakfast of Champions virtually on May 14



Menlo Park non-profit JobTrain is holding its 37th annual event Breakfast of Champions event virtually. For many years the Breakfast of Champions brought together 600+ people to celebrate the success of their graduates from their career training programs. On Friday, May 14th, 7:30 to 8:30 am, they will hold its first virtual event, with special guest, Bay Area celebrity chef, Tanya Holland (pictured), chef and owner of Brown Sugar Kitchen in Oakland. People can join the event free by clicking here.

When asked why she is participating in the Breakfast of Champions, Tanya said: “I chose to support JobTrain because they are providing opportunities for people to change their lives and feeding our community’s companies with skilled and diverse workers.”

At the event, guests will hear inspirational student stories, learn how to make one of Brown Sugar Kitchen’s signature dishes, and see a few surprise celebrity guests.

For 56 years, JobTrain has helped those most in need by providing job training, placement and the support services people need to improve their financial situations. Through its Medical Assistant and Certified Nursing Assistant programs, JobTrain has provided dozens of new healthcare heroes to the community during the pandemic. Other career training programs include: Carpentry, Building Maintenance, Culinary Arts, and IT Service & Support.