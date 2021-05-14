Residents age 12 and up can now get Pfizer vaccines in San Mateo County

All vaccination clinics run by the County of San Mateo now offer the Pfizer vaccine to residents ages 12 and up.

No appoinments are necessary but are available on the MyTurn online reservation system.

“Get those shots in arms and soon we can ditch these damn masks!” said David J. Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. “More shots bring us closer to doing the things we love to do and once took for granted, like spending time with our families and enjoying a meal with friends.”

For minor residents (ages 12-17) to get vaccinated, they must either be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the vaccination clinic or bring a signed copy of the vaccination consent form available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Samoan and Tongan.

At the Menlo Park City School District meeting on May 13, Supt. Eric Burmeister announced that the district was partnering with Safeway to provide drive-through Pfizer vaccine clinics May 21 and 24 on the Hillview campus.

“The clinics will be from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm,” said MPCSD spokesperson Parke Treadway. “Advanced registration and a signed parent consent form [in Spanish here] are required. Clinics will be hosted at Hillview Middle School, 1100 Elder Avenue in Menlo Park. We invite the whole community to use this local, convenient and easy option.”

For those who don’t want to wait, all of the County’s Pfizer clinics are visible in MyTurn, which screens residents by age. All clinics will accept walk-up or drive-up participants without an appointment.

The opening of eligibility follows the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine for recipients ages 12 to 15 and the State of California’s review process.

There are an estimated 40,000 county residents in the 12 to 15 age bracket.

“We have Pfizer clinics all over the county. You don’t need an appointment. Today’s the day to get vaccinated,” Canepa said.

County Health maintains a calendar of vaccination clinics, showing times, locations, and type of vaccine here.

A total of 493,554 individuals have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot in San Mateo County as of Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Of the total, 363,866 individuals have completed the vaccination series, bringing the total number of doses administered to 826,163. Additional information, including demographic data, is available at https://www.smchealth.org/data-dashboards