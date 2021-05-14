Vineyard on the Alameda is no more

The two-acre vineyard that’s delighted cyclists and drivers passing by the corner of the Alameda and Polhemus in Atherton for almost 30 years is no more.

According to an article in Climatewc, Ann Ramsey, who is the third generation owner of the land, planted the vineyard in 1994. She operated what was called Orchard Hills Vineyards selling Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blanc to local markets and liquor stores.

In recent years the vineyard has been managed by David Page, owner of La Honda Winery.

“The vineyard was diseased in 2008 when we took over its care, so much so the owner been told to remove and replant it by other vineyard managers,” he emailed InMenlo. “So for the last 12 years it had a lovely extended retirement. Over the last one to two years, its health was getting worse and worse so the owner decided to call time.”

Photo of now barren lot by Robb Most (c) 2021