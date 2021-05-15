Chef RG Enriquez cooks vegan Filipino cuisine on May 18

Cook along, if you like, as Astig Vegan chef RG Enriquez shows us how to make her delicious take on a Filipino classic—Pancit— on Tuesday, May 18, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. Register online.

Enriquez, a self-styled “passionate purveyor of vegan Filipino recipes,” will take us along step-by-step as she prepares her own take on classic Filipino food. RG says her veganized dishes are delicious without losing their traditional Filipino essence.

RG says: “Undeniably, Pancit is one of the most recognizable Filipino dishes in the US. After all, it’s a savory noodle dish always present at parties and potlucks.”

Cooking along? Download the recipe and get your ingredients ready!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.