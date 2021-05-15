Registration open for fall 2021 Menlo Park AYSO season



Menlo Park AYSO, the largest youth soccer program in San Mateo County, has opened registration for its upcoming Fall 2021 season. MP AYSO offers recreational and competitive soccer to players ages 4 through 18 in Menlo Park, Atherton, and surrounding areas, and expects to enroll over 1000 players as in pre-Covid years.

The MP AYSO Fall Core program provides a safe, fun, and fair experience focused on good sportsmanship, player development, and positive coaching, and helps to build a lifelong love for the world’s most popular sport.

“After missing both spring and fall seasons due to Covid, our volunteers can’t wait to welcome the kids back to the field,” said John McGrory, AYSO Menlo Park Regional Commissioner. “We are committed to delivering our full award-winning program while following all appropriate guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our players, coaches, referees, and parents. We want to enable every child to play safely, have fun, and learn to love soccer. We are very excited to get back on the field!”

Families can learn more and register their kids now for the fall season online at or send questions in email to rc@mpsoccer.org.