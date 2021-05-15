Spotted: Mitchell Johnson painting at Amanda Walsh Gallery

We stopped by yesterday afternoon for a preview of Menlo Park-based artist Mitchell Johnson’s exhibit—Color Continuum: Selected Works 1988-2021—which continues through June 26 at the Pamela Walsh Gallery.

There are a number of recent paintings that strike a personal chord given they include (at least partially) the Transamerica pyramid were we worked for a number of years in the 1990s. The one pictured here is titled From 345 Stockton.

The opening reception is today (May 15) from 4:00 t0 6:00 pm; the gallery is located at 540 Ramona in Palo Alto. Regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.