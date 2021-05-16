Documentary film In Defense of Food is topic on May 20
Edward Gray, who wrote In Defense of Food, will join the Menlo Park Library to chat about the documentary, in which journalist Michael Pollan examines the industrially-driven Western diet to show how it has ruined our health, then offers solutions for the future. The talk takes place on Thursday, May 20, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.
In Defense of Food was produced by Kikim Media, which is based in Menlo Park.
Watch the movie on Kanopy—a streaming service that is free for Menlo Park residents with a library card—and then join us to talk about how much you love (or really don’t love) it!
“Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants.” With that seven-word maxim, Pollan distills a career’s worth of reporting into a prescription for reversing the damage being done to people’s health by today’s industrially-driven Western diet. In Defense of Food debunks the daily barrage of conflicting claims about nutrition.
Traveling the globe and the supermarket aisles to illustrate the principles of his bestselling “eater’s manifesto,” Pollan offers a clear answer to one of the most confounding and urgent questions of our time: What should I eat to be healthy?
