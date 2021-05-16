Menlo Park celebrates National Bike Month in May

Menlo Park celebrates National Bike Month in May by encouraging all schools to participate and promote walking and biking to school during the week of May 17–21. This week will be used to track participation across the city, while also coinciding with the May 21 Bike to Wherever Day, organized locally by the Silicon Valley Bike Coalition and Commute.org.

While building a sense of community and school spirit, Walk and Roll to School Days are opportunities for families to discover the benefits of active commuting to school or other day-to-day destinations such as the park, the library, grocery store, etc.

On May 21 and the following weekend, the Silicon Valley Bike Coalition will have energizer stations and pop-ups distributed across the region where you can pick up a free official Bike to Work Day bag if you sign up and Pledge to Ride. T-shirts are also available at some locations for folks who make a donation of $35 or more.

Menlo Park’s Safe Routes to School program will develop education materials to help families to stay active and healthy during the month of May.