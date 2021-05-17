44th annual Golden Acorn Awards set for May 20

At the 44th annual Golden Acorn Awards, the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce is focusing on Excellence During Crisis, community contributions in support of COVID-19 relief. Efforts in the fields of Business Excellence, Community Service, Leadership, and the Unsung Hero will be celebrated.

The award ceremony will take place virtually on Thursday, May 20, at 5:00 pm. The keynote speaker is Ahmad Thomas, CEO, Silicon Valley Leadership Group (SVLG). Register online; there is no charge.

Awardees are:

Excellence in Business Support Award: Facebook Community Engagement Team

Community First Award: Bridge to Wellness

Avellino Labs

MPFPD Pandemic Emergency Response Unit

Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD)

Healthcare Delivery Services

St. Anthony’s Padua Dining Room

LifeMoves

Leadership Award: COVID Governance

City of Menlo Park

County of San Mateo

Unsung Hero Award: Ali Elsafy (pictured), Bistro Vida

InMenlo file photo by Irene Searles (c) 2013