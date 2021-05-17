44th annual Golden Acorn Awards set for May 20

by Linda Hubbard on May 17, 2021

At the 44th annual Golden Acorn Awards, the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce is focusing on Excellence During Crisis, community contributions in support of COVID-19 relief. Efforts in the fields of Business Excellence, Community Service, Leadership, and the Unsung Hero will be celebrated.

The award ceremony will take place virtually on Thursday, May 20, at 5:00 pm. The  keynote speaker is Ahmad Thomas, CEO, Silicon Valley Leadership Group (SVLG). Register online; there is no charge.

Awardees are:

Excellence in Business Support Award: Facebook Community Engagement Team

Community First Award: Bridge to Wellness

  • Avellino Labs
  • MPFPD Pandemic Emergency Response Unit
  • Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD)
  • Healthcare Delivery Services
  • St. Anthony’s Padua Dining Room
  • LifeMoves

Leadership Award: COVID Governance

  • City of Menlo Park
  • County of San Mateo

Unsung Hero Award: Ali Elsafy (pictured), Bistro Vida

InMenlo file photo by Irene Searles (c) 2013

