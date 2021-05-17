Locals must wait until June 15, 2021 to shed masks indoors

Vaccinated people eager to shed their masks based on recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance will need to wait a little longer, according to the state of California.

California will keep existing mask guidance in place until June 15 when it aims to fully reopen the economy, state officials announced today (May 17). After that, the state plans to allow fully-vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. People will still have the option to wear a mask if they choose.

Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines saying the people who are vaccinated do not have to wear masks in most indoor spaces as well as outdoors.

“This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, California health and human services secretary, said during a news briefing Monday. “Four weeks between now and June 15 allows a number of Californians who may be eligible to get vaccinated but were considering waiting a little longer, now that they see there will be less masking in our communities, they may decide this is the week to get vaccinated.”

Counties and businesses can choose to be stricter than the state and keep mask mandates in place after June 15 or pick a later date to lift them. San Mateo County has not weighed in on the latest guidance as of close of day.