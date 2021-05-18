Common Ground is The Main Gallery’s current exhibit

In its new show Common Ground, which runs through June 27, The Main Gallery celebrates the individual experiences, emotions, and literal ground that we all share as humans on Earth.

Concurrently, Edna Acri is the featured artist. Her watercolor, acrylic, and mixed media paintings recapture her experiences and memories of natural beauty and wonderful moments—of people, places, and time. Edna hopes that her passionate expression of those memories, sometimes abstract, other times realistic, will remind you of yours. The painting above is titled Locked In.

The Main Gallery, located at 883 Santa Cruz Avenue, is open 11:00 am to 5:00 pm Tuesday through Sunday.