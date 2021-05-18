Spotted: Acorn woodpecker at Filoli
Photographer Rick Morris captured this acorn woodpecker coming out of its nest on a visit to Filoli. More of his bird photographs can be found online.
Photo by Rick Morris (c) 2021
