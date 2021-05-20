Play virtual bingo on May 21

Join the Menlo Park Library for virtual bingo on Friday, May 21, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. Register online.

There are two ways to play:

1) Pdf bingo cards

How they work: Print them out and use household items as tokens, or save them as photos to your phone or tablet.

How to get them: When you register, let us know if you prefer a pdf card or digital card. Then let us know how many. We will email them to you the morning of the event.

2) A digital bingo card

How they work: These are digital, interactive cards, connected to the bingo service we use to conduct this event.

How to get them: An hour before the event starts, you will receive an email that includes the name of our game and a password, which will allow you to generate a digital card that can be played on any device.

There are two ways to attend the event:

1) Dialing in on a telephone

How to call in: You’ll see the telephone number you can use in your confirmation email, after registering. Make sure you familiarize yourself with attending Webinars via telephone. You won’t be able to see the Bingo screen, but you will be able to hear the numbers as we call them and play along on your card. Please see look at a Zoom FAQ for more information.

2) Tuning on via the Zoom app on an electronic device (preferred)

How to connect: You’ll see the link you can use to connect to the Webinar in your confirmation email and in a follow up email which contains our game code and password. It’s best to have Zoom downloaded ahead of time. In addition, if you’re playing with multiple people in one household, we recommend using one device like a computer or TV, to login to the Zoom event, and smaller devices like phones and tablets for your digital Bingo cards.