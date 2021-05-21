COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 12 & up on Saturday, May 22 at Facebook

San Mateo County residents over the age of 12 can get first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a May 22 clinic on the Facebook campus.

The clinic hours are 8:00 am to noon; no appointments are needed. The free clinic is open to those who live or work in San Mateo County.

The clinic will take place at Facebook Building 28, 164 Jefferson Drive. You can download a flyer for the event in Spanish or in English and Tongan.

The clinic is being run by Ravenswood Family Health Center, and is co-sponsored by Facebook, Belle Haven Action, the City of Menlo Park, the City of East Palo Alto and San Mateo County.

For transportation assistance, call 650-248-1594. More information about the clinic is available at the Ravenswood website or by texting 650-383-2331.

This post originally appeared in Belle Haven News