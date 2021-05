Spotted: Pretty Iris at Nola’s Iris Garden

Menlo Park chiropractor Dr. Jo English journeyed to San Jose to enjoy the irises blooming at Nola’s Iris Garden earlier this month. She emailed: “I took over 200 photos—I just couldn’t help myself, they were all so gorgeous!”

The Garden is open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00am to 4:00 pm through May. The address is 4195 Sierra Road, San Jose.

Photo by Dr. Jo English