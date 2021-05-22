City of Menlo Park announces timetable for re-opening city services

Editor’s note: Yesterday (May 21, 2021) the state of California announced that the state is reopening on June 15. While very limited measures will remain, Californians will see life getting back to normal with the elimination of social distancing and face masks for fully vaccinated people. Read a Q&A about the reopening here. Today the City of Menlo Park released its re-opening plans for city services.

Last year, the City of Menlo Park closed facilities to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential city services like public safety, emergency maintenance and child care continued in-person. Most other city services changed format to virtual, online or curbside pickup.

As vaccinations rise, Menlo Park prepares to expand access to city services and facilities. Here is the City’s four-phase reopening plan for the next four to six months (partial list):

Phase 1

• July 1 – Picnic area reservations

• July 6 – Main library and Belle Haven Branch library

• July 6 – Police lobby

• July 12 – Senior meals and services at Arrillaga Family Recreation Center and Main library

Phase 2

• Aug. 2021 – Indoor classes and programs for children, youth, people with special needs

• Aug. 2021 – Small-scale special event permits

• Sept. 2021 – Indoor classes and programs for the general population

• Sept. 2021 – Indoor public meetings (City Council and advisory bodies)

Phase 3

• Sept. 2021 – Indoor gymnasium access

• Oct. 2021 – City Hall general public access

• Nov. 2021 – Indoor gymnastics

Phase 4

• Dec. 2021 – Large-scale special events

• Dec. 2021 – Indoor facility rentals

• Dec. 2021 – All other indoor access

All dates are tentative and subject to change. More details about specific operating hours and safety precautions to be announced. Get a comprehensive list online.

COVID-19 resources available

Resources for those in need of food assistance, financial assistance, mental health resources, housing, volunteers and others, are available on the city website.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021