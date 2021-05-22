New Menlo Park City team on Climate Action kicks off on May 26

The City of Menlo Park has established itself as a climate leader by adopting a zero carbon new building code, and a model Climate Action Plan. But a plan is just paper if it’s not implemented, and that’s where you can make a difference.

Help achieve climate action by joining the kickoff meeting for the 350 Menlo Park City Team on Wednesday, May 26 at 4:00 pm. To RSVP, email surtyF@gmail.com with a simple, “Count me in!” to or add it to your calendar here. You will get a confirmation and Zoom invite link.