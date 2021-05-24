State Senator Josh Becker holds an online talk on water resilience on May 27
With a drought emergency declared in 41 of our 58 counties, 2021 is looking to be a very dry year. What are we doing about it? What should we be doing about it?
Senator Josh Becker, D-Peninsula, convenes a panel of experts for a free livestream talk from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 27: Water, Water, Nowhere! – Innovation, Resiliency & the Drought.
The virtual event is free. Please RSVP.
The invited panelists are:
- Dr. Newsha Ajami, Director of Urban Water Policy, Stanford’s Water in the West Program
- Gary Kremen, Vice Chair Board of Directors, Santa Clara Valley Water District
- Scott Bryan, President, Imagine H2O
- Felicia Marcus, Former Chair, State Water Resources Control Board, and fellow at Stanford’s Water in the West Program
