State Senator Josh Becker holds an online talk on water resilience on May 27

With a drought emergency declared in 41 of our 58 counties, 2021 is looking to be a very dry year. What are we doing about it? What should we be doing about it?

Senator Josh Becker, D-Peninsula, convenes a panel of experts for a free livestream talk from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 27: Water, Water, Nowhere! – Innovation, Resiliency & the Drought.

The virtual event is free. Please RSVP.

The invited panelists are:

Dr. Newsha Ajami, Director of Urban Water Policy, Stanford’s Water in the West Program

Gary Kremen, Vice Chair Board of Directors, Santa Clara Valley Water District

Scott Bryan, President, Imagine H2O

Felicia Marcus, Former Chair, State Water Resources Control Board, and fellow at Stanford’s Water in the West Program

